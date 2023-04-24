Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $204.41. The stock had a trading volume of 762,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,635. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.32 and a 200 day moving average of $197.49. The stock has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

