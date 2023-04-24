Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Stake Cut by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,829,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 254,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,911,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 739.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 111,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.23. 236,787 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

