Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Market Cap Achieves $59.39 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $59.39 million and approximately $19.99 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02203483 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,052,126.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

