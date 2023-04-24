Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Veolia Environnement Stock Up 1.7 %
VEOEY stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $16.50.
Veolia Environnement Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veolia Environnement (VEOEY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.