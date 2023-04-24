VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 62,292 shares.The stock last traded at $19.73 and had previously closed at $20.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
VEON Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.
Institutional Trading of VEON
About VEON
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
- Here’s 2 Private Label Food Makers That Can Thrive in Any Market
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.