VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 62,292 shares.The stock last traded at $19.73 and had previously closed at $20.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VEON by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 92,065 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in VEON by 1,979.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 5,234,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

