Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

