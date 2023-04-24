Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Position Cut by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT trimmed its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,402 shares during the quarter. Victoria’s Secret & Co. comprises 3.1% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 2.87% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $83,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 19.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,795,000 after buying an additional 423,260 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.09.

NYSE VSCO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 673,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,805. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.06.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

