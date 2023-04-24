Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director Lawson Macartney Sells 16,000 Shares

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) Director Lawson Macartney sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lawson Macartney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Lawson Macartney sold 20,786 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $415,720.00.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $21.33. 2,985,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,197. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.78. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VKTX. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

