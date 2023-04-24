Walken Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.84 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Walken has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Walken token can now be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Walken has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and $2.09 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,207,713 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

