Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 14,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 53,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.38. 2,041,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,295,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $158.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.53. The firm has a market cap of $410.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.66.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

