Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Warther Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.06. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $242.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

