Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 809 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Warther Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 91,737 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.89. 1,475,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,053,351. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

