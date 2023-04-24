WashTec (ETR:WSU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €40.05 ($44.50) and last traded at €40.40 ($44.89). 4,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.65 ($45.17).

WashTec Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $540.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.95.

WashTec Company Profile

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

