Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 496,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 891,630 shares.The stock last traded at $142.99 and had previously closed at $145.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.55 and its 200-day moving average is $135.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 51.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $28,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 93,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $1,190,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

