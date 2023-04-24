Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 158,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,604,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,134,000 after buying an additional 878,090 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 735,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after buying an additional 658,409 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,698,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 167,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 486,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 361,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFIS traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.29. 97,450 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $554.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.