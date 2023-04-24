Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,551 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $80,481,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 775,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 759,663 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 387,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 237,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,739,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFNM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,896. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

