Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,519 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 131,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.22. 1,801,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,812. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

