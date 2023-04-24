Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 608 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,904,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,326.0% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 499,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after buying an additional 464,483 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 683,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after buying an additional 310,271 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,980,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $44.66. 44,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,501. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

