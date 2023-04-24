Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for State Street (STT)

State Street (NYSE: STT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2023 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00.

4/18/2023 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $100.00.

4/18/2023 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $90.00.

4/17/2023 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $84.00 to $80.00.

4/12/2023 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $102.00.

4/5/2023 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $92.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $80.00.

3/16/2023 – State Street is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

State Street Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.47. 2,294,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.99. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

