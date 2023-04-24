West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
West Bancorporation Price Performance
NASDAQ:WTBA traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $17.12. 12,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $284.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.85. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $26.29.
West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About West Bancorporation
West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.
