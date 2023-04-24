West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

NASDAQ:WTBA traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $17.12. 12,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $284.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.85. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 11.6% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in West Bancorporation by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 104,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in West Bancorporation by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in West Bancorporation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

