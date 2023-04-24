West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 238,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,601. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

