West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Kroger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 533,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 91,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Kroger by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Kroger by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 77,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,505 shares of company stock worth $8,519,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $57.24.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

