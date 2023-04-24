Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.67, RTT News reports. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool updated its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE WHR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.70. 1,042,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,224. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $199.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.09 and its 200-day moving average is $141.54.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,422,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

