Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.67, RTT News reports. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool updated its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS.
NYSE WHR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.70. 1,042,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,224. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $199.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.09 and its 200-day moving average is $141.54.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.96%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,422,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.
Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.
