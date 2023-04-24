WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0480 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $36.68 million and $698,426.45 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00321076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012775 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019584 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000787 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000733 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003610 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

