Wilmar International Limited (WLMIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.77 on May 30th

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.7719 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39.
Wilmar International Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WLMIY opened at $30.80 on Monday. Wilmar International has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53.
About Wilmar International
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilmar International (WLMIY)
- 3 Medtech Companies with Higher Future Share Prices
- Buying the Dip On Albemarle, Fundamentals Still Sound
- Freeport McMoRan May be Coming Off The Commodities Peak Cycle
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.