Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $70.37 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.33%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 171.4% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 70,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

