Wirtual Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last Week (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $2,740.35 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

