Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WIZZ. Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($30.32) price target on Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($38.98) price objective on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.55) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,495 ($43.25).

Wizz Air Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of WIZZ traded up GBX 116.01 ($1.44) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,894.01 ($35.81). 132,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 1,320 ($16.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,314 ($41.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -382.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,738.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,381.62.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

