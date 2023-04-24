WOW-token (WOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.07

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.99 million and approximately $6.07 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010289 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00026883 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000376 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02839916 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

