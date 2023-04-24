Wrapped Everscale Price Hits $0.0653 on Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $116.96 million and $21,166.92 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,080,942,957 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,791,103,607 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,080,868,431 with 1,791,029,084 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06592359 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $25,152.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

