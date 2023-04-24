Ycg LLC Buys 305,642 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ycg LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,642 shares during the period. Copart comprises about 4.0% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ycg LLC owned about 0.13% of Copart worth $37,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.45. 514,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,009. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.38.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

