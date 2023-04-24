Ycg LLC Has $46.28 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ycg LLC cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the period. AON makes up 4.9% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ycg LLC owned 0.07% of AON worth $46,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4,109.5% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after buying an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AON by 749.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after acquiring an additional 551,932 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 6,802.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after acquiring an additional 156,241 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after buying an additional 111,820 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $333.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,034. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $334.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.95.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

