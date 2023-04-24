Zcash Price Hits $36.85 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Zcash has a market cap of $601.74 million and approximately $17.77 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.85 or 0.00134118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00052260 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00035291 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001234 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

