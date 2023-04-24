Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $62.52. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

