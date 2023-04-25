11,500 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.1% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 242.7% during the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,111,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $81,183,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.73. 9,258,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,740,826. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alibaba Group

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

