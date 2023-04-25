1,233,301 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Bricktown Capital LLC

Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,233,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,847,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 54.9% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bricktown Capital LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $411.09. 455,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,357. The company has a market cap of $309.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

