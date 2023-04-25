16,596 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Marriott International by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Marriott International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Marriott International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $174.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.19. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $186.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

