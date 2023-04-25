1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,130 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after acquiring an additional 309,769 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

VV traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.44. 70,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.98. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $197.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

