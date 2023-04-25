1900 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 257,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,832,000. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,826,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,252. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

