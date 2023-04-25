1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 211,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,277. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

