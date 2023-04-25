1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PGHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.17. 2,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

