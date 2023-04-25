1900 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITM. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.29. 88,358 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.