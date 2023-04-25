1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,235 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.67. 390,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,235. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

