1900 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.96. 794,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

