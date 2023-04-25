1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 29,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,015. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $38.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

