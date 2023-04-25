1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 958 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,360,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,892,000 after acquiring an additional 67,554 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,175 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 483,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,628,000 after purchasing an additional 391,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 102,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,815. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.