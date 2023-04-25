19,900 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after buying an additional 1,365,008 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26. The company has a market capitalization of $147.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

