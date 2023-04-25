1eco (1ECO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $46.37 Million

1eco (1ECO) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. 1eco has a total market capitalization of $46.37 million and $654.45 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1eco has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 1eco token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1eco Profile

1eco’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,593,902 tokens. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.

1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

Buying and Selling 1eco

