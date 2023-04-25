212,679 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 212,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,164,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 3.9% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,645 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,219,000 after buying an additional 523,674 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,770,000 after buying an additional 673,709 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,436,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,924,000 after acquiring an additional 185,327 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,831,000 after acquiring an additional 210,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $98.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10. The firm has a market cap of $438.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

