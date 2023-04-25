27,982 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

